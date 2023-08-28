Court Directs Rajinikanth's Jailer Makers to Cut Scene with Killer in Royal Challengers Bangalore Jersey

The legal dispute involving Sun Pictures, the production company behind Rajinikanth’s latest film Jailer, and the Indian Premier League team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has been resolved. According to a report from Bar & Bench, the producers of Jailer have agreed to modify the scene featuring a contract killer wearing the RCB jersey.
Within a sequence in Jailer, a contract killer character is shown wearing an RCB jersey, as he makes derogatory and sexist comments at a female character. The representation was challenged by RCB’s legal representative in the Delhi High Court, arguing that the unauthorized use of their jersey could harm the brand’s reputation and the interests of its sponsors.
The attorneys representing both parties informed the Court that they have reached an agreement to resolve the issue through an out-of-court settlement. They will digitally modify the disputed scene. Sun Pictures gave assurance to the Court that the modification will be made in the theatrical release of the film by September 1. It’ll also be implementing in broadcast on television and OTT platforms.
The court ordered, “The Defendants as also all parties acting for or on their behalf including their distribution network shall be bound by the above terms and conditions. With effect from 1st September, 2023, in the theatrical depiction of the film Jailer the RCB team jersey shall stand edited/altered. The Defendants shall ensure that after 1st September, 2023, none of the theatres would exhibit the RCB jersey in any form whatsoever. Insofar as television, satellite or any OTT platform is concerned, prior to the release thereof, the altered version of the film shall be broadcasted/telecasted.”
Jailer released in the theatres on August 10, a day before Gadar 2 and OMG 2 hit theatres. In the film, Rajinikanth portrays the father of a police officer. It also features Priyanka Mohan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi and Vinayakan while Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff and Shivarajkumar made a special appearance in the film.