Court Orders Release Of Ramya's Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare Without Any Cuts

Kannada film Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare landed in controversy a few days ago. Actress Ramya slapped a court case against the film’s team for the “unauthorised use of her video clips” in the trailer and movie. Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare’s release was uncertain after a restraint order was placed on it following these legal charges. Things, however, worked in favour of the makers.

On Wednesday, a commercial court in Bengaluru allowed the producers of Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare to release the film today after paying a compensation of Rs 50 lakh. The court order stated that using a clip without permission is a violation, but it can be remedied by paying money. Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare’s producer Varun Gowda confirmed this news. He informed News18 Kannada Digital that the film is releasing today without any hiccups; it will be screened without any cuts and there is no change in the film. According to reports, the film crew celebrated the court’s decision by bursting firecrackers and singing a song in front of the hall.

Reportedly, the lawyer representing the makers said, “According to the terms of the artist’s contract, the final decision on creativity rests with the producer. Thus, the producer has not breached the contract… A lot of capital has been invested in the production of the movie. Therefore, it was requested that the interim order should be vacated.

The audience is eagerly waiting to watch Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare, directed by Nithin Krishnamurthy, on the big screens. The makers have been dropping quirky promotional videos and increasing the film’s hype over the last few months. Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare promises to offer a nostalgic ride. The trailer is packed with comedy, entertainment and cameos by multiple stars.

The movie is presented by Rakshit Shetty, under the banner of Paramvah Studios. In an interview a few days back, Rakshit spilled the beans about his hostel days. He revealed that he used to be a scholar and a studious person, but after he moved into a hostel, he started having fun in life. Rakshit Shetty said, “My favourite time in the hostel was during the evening when the entire batch would sit in the corridor and sing and play instruments; I used to sing as well.”

Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare hits the theatres today.