Courteney Cox's Secret Room Would Make Monica Geller Cringe, Watch

Courteney Cox, known for her role as Monica Geller on the iconic show Friends, recently gave fans a peek inside her own messy secret during a TikTok tour of her Malibu home. In a playful nod to her character’s obsessively organized nature, the Friends actress revealed a cluttered and chaotic room that would undoubtedly make Monica Geller cringe.

The video shows Courteney Cox taking viewers on a virtual tour of her newly redecorated dining room. However, the tour took an unexpected turn when Courteney’s friend Max noticed a partially open door along the way. Max couldn’t resist asking about the contents of the enigmatic room. He said, “Oh wait, what’s in here?" pointing the camera’s focus towards the secret room.

This surprised Courteney and she exclaimed, “Oh my god, nothing! Oh my god, Max, nothing!". Clearly caught off guard, the actress attempted to steer Max away from the door, but Max’s curiosity persisted. With the door fully opened, the camera revealed a sight that contrasted sharply with the rest of Courteney’s pristine home. The brightly lit room was filled with empty boxes, discarded furniture, a haphazardly abandoned suitcase, and a towering heap of assorted trash. Max couldn’t help but comment on the mess, suggesting, “That’s pretty messy, is that like your junk closet or something?".

Courteney’s attempts to downplay the situation only added to the hilarity. She begged Max not to film the junk room and playfully scolded him for finding it. The actress tries to grab the camera from Max and shouts, “Max, stop!" The video ended with a sudden blackout, but Courteney’s voice could still be heard as she requested, “Delete the footage now."

Sharing the video, Courteney Cox wrote, “Come on…we all have one."

The video quickly gained traction across the internet, sparking amusing reactions from her dedicated fans. One user humorously commented, “Maybe it’s Richard in there," while another fan drew a parallel, writing, " Reminds me of the Friends episode where Chandler finds Monica’s junk closet!” A playful comment read, “Hehe you’re messy (cue Chandler Bing laugh face)". Another fan shared, “Lol I have several! And I call them my Monica closets!!"

In a Friends episode from season eight, Monica, who loves to keep things super clean, takes care of her and Chandler’s apartment in New York City. However, one fine day Chandler inadvertently stumbles upon a locked closet. With the help of his best friend Joey, the duo manages to break the lock, only to be surprised to see the closet packed to the brim with an unexpected collection of junk. Monica gets really worried because she thinks the mess might get messed up. Unlike Courteney’s closet, even her messy stuff is organized.