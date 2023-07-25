Cricketer Glen Maxwell's Wife Vini Raman Shares Sneak Peek From Her Baby Shower

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman will be welcoming their first child this September. The couple got married on March 27, last year in an intimate ceremony in both Hindu and Christian traditions. The duo who are known to keep their personal life private announced that they are expecting their first baby in May. Vini Raman recently dropped a bunch of pictures on Instagram from her baby shower that was celebrated as per the Tamil tradition, Valaikaappu.

Sharing the sneak peek of the day, Vini added the first picture of her baby bump with colour full bangles. The next frame in the album is a candid picture of Vinni looking beautiful in a blue Kanjivaram silk saree that she paired with a peach brocade blouse. She went with subtle make-up and her hair half tied. She rounded off her look with a gold traditional Thali necklace paired with a kamarband.

She also added a few pictures from the ceremony. She also shared selfies one of them is with Glenn who donned a washed grey shirt for the day. The other one is of herself after the ceremony as she relaxed on her sofa, flaunting her baby bump. The last picture from the album is of a diamond bracelet that she received from her friends with a sweet note.

The caption of the post read: “Blessing baby Maxwell the traditional way.” She also added the hashtags, “Valaikappu ceremony,” and “bangle ceremony.”

For those who are unaware, Valaikaappu is a baby shower ceremony where women in Tamil Nadu bless the pregnant woman.

Earlier in May, Vinni shared a picture of a baby cloth with a frame of her ultrasound where she also revealed that they are expecting a baby boy and wrote, “Glenn and I are ecstatic to announce our rainbow baby is due September 2023. It’s so important for us to acknowledge this journey has not been the smoothest or easiest. I know first-hand how painful it can be to see posts like these wondering if and when your time will be. We send our love and strength to other couples who are struggling with fertility or loss.”

She also explained in the comments section the meaning of rainbow babies and said that babies born after a miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, molar pregnancy, termination for medication reasons, stillbirth or neonatal death are considered rainbow babies.