CSK vs GT: Shubman Gill Gets Stumped By Dhoni Moments Before Sara Ali Khan Is Spotted At IPL Final

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 21:04 IST

Ahmedabad (Ahmedabad) [Ahmedabad], India

Sara Ali Khan was spotted at the IPL final match between GT vs CSK. The actress was rumoured to be dating GT star Shubman Gill.

CSK vs GT: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans clash in the IPL finale taking place in Ahmedabad. While all eyes are on who will win the IPL 2023 cup — CSK or GT — fans also spotted actress Sara Ali Khan in the stands. The cameras spotted the actress and her Zara Hatke Zara Bachke co-star Vicky Kaushal in the stands just a few overs after Shubman Gill was stumped by CSK captain MS Dhoni.

For the unversed, CSK won the toss and chose to ball first, and the first wicket they took was of Shubman Gill. The star IPL player was stumped by MS Dhoni in the 7th over ending his IPL run this year with a 39 run inning of 20 balls. Although all cameras were on Shubman as he walked back to the pavillion, a few moments later the cameras spotted Sara and Vicky.

Sara flew down to Ahmedabad on Monday evening, just in time for the match. The actress was seen wearing a cute white crop top and a pair of denims. Meanwhile, Vicky was seen wearing a blue jackets, a black tee and pants.

Sara Ali Khan was rumoured to be dating Shubman Gill. However, the actor and cricketer did not address the rumours. It was also claimed that Sara and Shubman unfollowed each other on Instagram. Meanwhile, Sara is at the match with Vicky to promote their film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film is slated to release on June 2.

