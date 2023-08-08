Cuckoo Moray To Parveen Babi, Bollywood Stars Who Faced Financial Hardships In Last Days

The glitzy world of Bollywood is often associated with fame, fortune, and glamour. However, beneath the dazzling exterior, there have been actors who experienced the harsh reality of poverty in their final days. Despite their contributions to the silver screen, these individuals found themselves grappling with financial hardships as they bid adieu to the world. Here are the stories of some Bollywood figures whose lives took an unfortunate turn:

Cuckoo Moray: Cuckoo Moray, renowned as the “queen of dancing" in Hindi cinema during the 1940s and 50s, was a trailblazer who popularized cabaret dancing. Her performances were celebrated, and she was even dubbed the “rubber girl" for her flexible moves. However, a lavish lifestyle coupled with tax evasion resulted in a downfall. As her fortunes dwindled, she battled terminal cancer, passing away at the age of 52.

Meena Kumari: Known as the “Queen of Tragedy," Meena Kumari was an iconic actress who dominated the screens in the 60s and 70s. Her performances left an indelible mark on the industry. Despite her fame, she struggled with alcoholism, a battle that ultimately claimed her life on March 31, 1972, at a mere 38 years of age. Tragically, financial woes plagued her last days, with reports indicating that her family lacked the means to cover even basic medical expenses.

Parveen Babi: Parveen Babi, a charismatic actress and model of the 70s and 80s, carved a niche with her bold and glamorous acting style. While she commanded a massive fan following, her personal life was marked by battles with illnesses. Her untimely demise on January 20, 2005, at the age of 50 due to diabetes and organ failure shocked the industry. Her body remained undiscovered for three days after her passing, reflecting the isolation she experienced in her final moments.

Vimi: In the 60s and 70s, Vimi rose to fame with her debut film “Humraaz," alongside Sunil Dutt. Despite early recognition, her career faltered as a series of films failed at the box office. Trapped in a cycle of domestic abuse and alcoholism, her life took a tragic turn. Vimi’s journey ended on August 22, 1977, due to liver disease, leaving her life cut short at the age of 33-34.

Bharat Bhushan: Bharat Bhushan, a prominent actor of the 1950s, achieved fame through his acclaimed role in the 1952 film “Baiju Bawra." However, his decision to establish a production company led to financial turmoil. With his production venture failing, he resorted to accepting minor roles to make ends meet. Bharat Bhushan passed away on January 27, 1992, at the age of 71, leaving behind a legacy of both success and struggles.