'Cup Is Ours': Actress Ranjani Raghavan Wishes RCB Good Luck For IPL

Kannada actress Ranjani Raghavan seems to have taken a short break from her work commitments. She is currently whiling away her time in the beautiful country of Portugal. The actress jetted off to the beautiful destination on the occasion of her 29th birthday with her girl gang. Dropping snippets of her exotic getaways, the Rajahamsa actress is shelling out some major travel goals. Apart from films, and her knack for travelling, Ranjani also seems to be a sports enthusiast. While on her trip, the Kannada beauty sent her “best wishes” to her favourite team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), hoping that the team would win the trophy this year.

Dressed in an RCB jersey, Ranjani visited the Lagos Algarve city in Portugal. The actress frolicked in the serene blue waters in the breathtaking surroundings, encircled by high, rigged rocks. She sported a beaming smile for the clicks, spreading her hands out in joy. In the following photo, Ranjani appeared to flaunt her RCB jersey up close.

“The cup is ours this time, all the best. Best wishes to Royal Challengers Bangalore and the unconditional supporters” captioned the Kannada actress. Seems like Ranjani’s love and support for the RCB team bore fruit in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalores emerging victorious in the first match.

RCB locked horns with Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 3 at Bangalore’s home ground, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. Making the masses forget about his 3-year poor form, Virat Kohli once again proved his prowess in the IPL, scoring 82 runs off 49 balls. His partnership with South African batter Faf du Plessis was a dream come true for many RCB fans.

With Virat remaining unbeaten at 82, Faf du Plessis took fans into a frenzy securing a scintillating 73 runs off 43 balls. In the final moments, of the somewhat predictable match, RCB registered an 8-wicket win, completing the target of 172 runs in just 16.2 overs.

Coming back to Ranjani, the actress has joined hands with filmmaker Ashok Kadaba for a forthcoming film titled Sathyam. The stellar cast of the film includes Santhosh Balaraj, Pavitra Lokesh, Suman, Sayaji Shinde, and Avinash in key roles. Other details of Sathyam are currently under wraps.

