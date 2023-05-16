Custody Actress Krithi Shetty Offers Sneak Peek Into Her Personal Life, Career

Krithi Shetty has become one of the most sought-after actresses in the film industry ever since she made her debut in the Tollywood film Uppena. The 19-year-old recently starred opposite Naga Chaitanya in the Venkat Prabhu directorial Custody. Needless to mention, she walked right into the hearts of the audience yet again with her charm and performance. As Krithi continues to climb the success ladder, she has been participating in interviews and media interactions. In a recent chat with a media portal, Krithi offered glimpses of her personal life as well as her career aspirations.

In the heart-to-heart conversation, Krithi revealed that after her family members watched the film Bangarraju, they have been calling her by the nickname Bungi. Kirthi, who essayed the character of Naga Lakshmi in the Naga Chaitanya-starrer, shared that her father was impressed with her role in the film.

Speaking about her venture into the world of glam and glitz, Krithi spilled the beans on how when she was in sixth standard, the Tollywood beauty bagged an opportunity to act in a television advertisement. After taking part in an acting workshop, Kirthi gave auditions, ahead of which she was selected to be a part of Hrithik Roshan’s Bollywood film Super 30, helmed by Vikas Bahl. Although it was a small role, Kriti caught the eye of filmmakers.

Kirthi further added that after the directors and producers came across her pictures on social media, they decided to offer her first Tollywood film aka Uppena. It was the first time that Kirthi was able to bag the female lead in a film. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Uppena comprised an ensemble cast including Vishnav Tej and Vijay Sethupathi in titular roles. Although the film received mixed responses, Uppena took Krithi to overnight fame.

Krithi added that after veteran actor Chiranjeevi watched Uppena, he was so much in awe of her performance that the actor sent Krithi a gift accompanied by a letter that read, “You are a Born Star.”. An elated Krithi disclosed that she was so overwhelmed by the present that she got the letter framed in her house. To conclude, the Shyam Singha Roy actress shared that her favourite actors are Ram Charan and Sivakarthikeyan.

top videos

Krthi’s next cinematic venture includes filmmaker Jithin Lal’s adventure drama Ajayante Randam Moshanam. Tovino Thomas, Mohanlal, Aishwarya Rajesh, Basil Joseph, and

Sathyaraj has been roped in to play important roles. Other details of the film are awaited.