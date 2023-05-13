Custody Box Office Collection Day 1: Naga Chaitanya Starrer BEATS Samantha's Shaakuntalam Opening

Custody Box Office Collection Day 1: Naga Chaitanya’s cop flick Custody witnessed a decent opening day collection and is expected to earn a better weekend collection, as per reports. The Tamil film, directed by Venkat Prabhu, has opened to mixed reviews and now, Sacnilk reported that the film has beaten Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Yashoda and Shaakuntalam.

The publication reported, “Custody earned 3.20 Cr India net on its first day for all languages." This is a slightly higher than Yashoda, which collected Rs 3.06 crore on its first day for all languages, and Shaakuntalam, which earned Rs 3.00 Cr India net on its first day for all languages. The box office collections of Yashoda and Shaakuntalam were reported by Sacnilk.

Yashoda was released in November. The film was Samantha’s first film since her divorce and her Myositis diagnosis. The film was loved by her fans, with Samantha impressing all. The actress played the role of a pregnant woman looking for her sister but discovers bigger secret. However, Shaakuntalam did not perform as per expectations. The big budget film was expected to do well at the box office but struggled to earn even Rs 10 crores in its opening weekend. The film was based on acclaimed Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam.

As for Custody, the film stars Naga Chaitanya in the lead but Krithi Shetty, Arvind Swami and Priyamani play key roles. Naga Chaitanya’s first bilingual (Tamil and Telugu), Custody is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi. It is presented by Pavan Kumar.

Custody is a crucial film for Naga Chaitanya, especially since his recent movies have done average business at the box office. Speaking about films underperfoming lately, Naga Chaitanya admitted that the last few films ‘did not work as expected’ and added that the ‘time will pass soon’. “We always strive to give good films to fans. For all their support and unconditional love, all we could give in return is good cinema. Last few releases didn’t work as we expected. Highs and lows are very normal in this career. All of us have to travel through those highs and lows. That time will pass soon and we will be back for sure,” Chaitanya said as quoted by Hindustan Times.