Custody: Is Venkat Prabhu's Speech The Reason For The Failure Of Naga Chaitanya's Film?

South heartthrob Naga Chaitanya and director Venkat Prabhu recently came together for the action thriller, Custody. Despite creating a massive buzz among movie buffs the film did not manage to perform as per expectation at the box office. Released in the cinema halls on 12th May, the project garnered mixed reviews from the audience.

Recently, speaking at an event, the filmmaker talked about his films. He was quoted saying, “If I make a serious film, I don’t want to run. If you want to make a film like Vetrimaran sir, you say that it is slow. They expect something from everyone. They expect the same from me. Mangatha is not a comedy film. It is a heist-genre film. It is a serious film, and I was the one who added entertainment to it.

He further added, “I talked about the Hindu-Muslim problem in the film. We say Abdul Khaliq is stuck in a time loop like that, and we call it entertaining. You know the comedy in which SJ Surya’s character reveals his disability in that film. Now, I thought I could make a different kind of film. I made that film a serious one. No one can say that they know everything about cinema. One should keep learning till the end."

After this statement of Venkat Prabhu, the Naga Chaitanya fans are forced to wonder if the filmmaker was under pressure to include emotional scenes in Custody and if this is the reason for the failure of the movie.

Along with Naga Chaitanya, the venture features Krithi Shetty as the female lead, alongside Arvind Swamy, Priyamani, R. Sarathkumar, and Sampath Raj in ancillary roles. Edited by Venkat Raajen, S. R. Kathir has cranked the camera for the movie.

Venkat Prabhu will next direct Thalapathy Vijay in Thalapathy68. Financed by the AGS Entertainment production banner, Yuvan Shankar Raja will render music for the flick.