Custody To The Warriorr: A Look At Krithi Shetty's Box-Office Failures

Telugu actress Krithi Shetty is currently facing a difficult phase in her career after a series of flop movies. Despite achieving a blockbuster hit with the movie Uppena, her other films have received only average reviews, causing her to lag behind compared to other actresses. She made a promising start in the industry with positive reviews for her second film Upenna but her subsequent movies with big stars have got mixed response at the box office.

Her latest film Custody, which is her second collaboration with Naga Chaitanya, also did not bring much success for her. It’s being said that in the action packed movie there was little scope for the actress to show her talent.

Rumours are also floating on social media regarding Krithi Shetty that she could have undergone plastic surgery owing to a perceived change in her facial features. However, Krithi has vehemently denied these rumours.

The actress has been involved in various projects alongside some big stars like Nithiin, Nani, Ram Pothineni and Naga Chaitanya. But, it appears that Krithi made some wrong choices in terms of stories and characters, resulting in a string of consecutive flops.

Moreover, her recent films like Macherla Niyojakavargam with Nithiin, bilingual film The Warriorr with Ram Pothineni, and Custody with Naga Chaitanya, have been widely regarded as disasters at the box office. Adding to the list of disappointments, she also featured in Sudheer Babu-Indraganti Mohan Krishna’s Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali which also turned out to be another flop.

Krithi, who was once a highly sought-after actress, is currently facing a series of unfortunate films. Her recent films have all turned out to be failures.

It would be beneficial for Krithi Shetty to prioritise selecting roles that offer her the chance to showcase her talent and explore diverse characters, rather than solely relying on formula films or hero centric stories. Although she is a skilled actress her career has not progressed significantly despite working with many popular stars and well known filmmakers.