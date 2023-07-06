Cynthia Nixon Is Concerned About Kim Cattrall's 'Very Brief' And Just Like That Cameo

Hollywood star Cynthia Nixon has now opened up about her concern that revolves around And Just Like That season 2. It has something to do with actress Kim Cattrall’s cameo in the show. Page Six has shared that it almost sounds like a warning to manage the expectations fans might have with Cattrall on the show. She has let the fans know that the cameo is not something huge. It is “very brief.” Talking to the Sunday Times Style, the actress shared, “I worry that with all the build-up people are going to wonder what all the fuss was about. It’s important to know that it is a very brief, very small cameo.”

She also talked about how people on the show were disappointed that the secret of Kim Cattrall’s cameo leaked. To them, it sounded like a fun surprise for fans to just watch it instead of knowing about the appearance in advance. “We were very disappointed that the secret leaked of Kim’s upcoming appearance,” Nixon said. She went on to add, “We so hoped it was something people wouldn’t know about until they saw the episode and that it would be a fun surprise as they were watching.”

Kim Cattrall’s comeback as Samantha Jones is not one without drama of its own. Ever since the news has been circulating around on the internet, fans have been eager for all the possible fun scenes her character can have. Especially with other actors on the show including Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis. Though it is now being revealed that Cattrall had a strict condition in place to make this cameo. The condition is that she will not be sharing the screen with any of her old colleagues from Sex and the City.

It does not come as a surprise given her and Parker’s public fallout. A source told Page Six that Cattrall has refused to film any scenes with either of the three actresses. Another condition that is being put forward by the actress is that she ‘will not set her foot on the set’ if showrunner Michael Patrick King is present at the venue.

Cattrall had refused to make a comeback for Sex and the City 3 due to her concerns about not being paid well enough. This sparked a public fallout between her and Sarah Jessica Parker, who is also the executive producer of the show.