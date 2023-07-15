D Imman Posts A Special Message As Kazhuvethi Moorkkan Completes 50 Days

Arulnithi-starrer Tamil political action film Kazhuvethi Moorkkan was released on May 26, this year. The film has been receiving great response from critics and viewers alike. It has been directed by Syed Gowthama Raj, who has delivered yet another hit with this film after 2019’s highly-acclaimed Raatchasi. Kazhuvethi Moorkkan has been made available for streaming on Amazon Prime on June 23, but the amazing fact is that the film has been running well in theatres — even after its OTT release. The movie completes 50 days of its theatrical run today, on July 15. Many from the film fraternity have praised the film. The latest to join the bandwagon is the film’s music composer D Imman.

D Imman, in a lengthy tweet, talked about how relevant the movie has been to society and politics, and how it has been the talk of the town for 50 days. He tweeted, “They have been posting about Kazhuvethi Moorkkan on social media for 50 days straight. On a variety of forums, progressives, leaders, and celebrities are discussing the movie. There are ongoing meetings with regard to the movie. On social media, more than ten specific scenes have gone viral. A successful movie should start a debate in society, make an impression, and be revisited as the conditions in which it is viewed change. That is an achievement and that is what Kazhuvethi Moorkkan has been performing for 50 days.” With these words, he also shared a poster of the film, particularly designed to celebrate 50 days of its theatrical run.

The film has been praised by critics as it has exposed the rampant corruption in politics and for being critical against the idea of casteism. Arulnithi’s performance has also been praised. Arulnithi will soon be seen in the upcoming film Demonte Colony 2, a sequel to the horror film Demonte Colony, directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu. He will reprise his lead character of Srinivasan from the first part.