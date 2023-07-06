D50: Dhanush is Bald, Poses Shirtless in DD2 Poster, Movie Commences Filming

D50: Dhanush returns as the director for the second time with D50 and he has already got down to business. The actor, who is not only directing but also starring in the Tamil film, took to Twitter on Wednesday night and shared the first poster of the upcoming film. In the poster, Dhanush stood at a distant, sporting a bald look. He was seen shirtless as he posed on an elevated height.

The poster was in the them of red and white. Sharing the poster, Dhanush announced that he has dived into the filming process. “#D50 #DD2 Shoot begins @sunpictures Om Namashivaya," he captioned the tweet. The poster also revealed that Dhanush has also written the film.

The announcement came just a few days after Dhanush was spotted in his new bald look at Tirupati. The actor offered prayers at Tirupathi temple along with sons Yatra and Linga. The actor’s parents were also present.

The National-award winning actor announced D50 earlier this year. Produced by Kalanithi Maran, the upcoming film will be bankrolled under the banner of Sun Pictures. D50 is touted to be a gangster drama. D50 marks his second directorial film after his 2017 directorial Pa Paandi. Reports claim that besides Dhanush, Ratsasan fame Vishnu Vishal and actor-director SJ Suryah are also said to be roped in as lead characters.

Dhanush dived into the filming of his new movie just days after wrapping up work on his much-awaited period-action drama Captain Miller. Captain Miller is touted to be an action-adventure drama set in the pre-Independence era. The film is a period movie set during the 80s, directed by Arun Matheswaran. It also features Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan and John Kokken in important roles. It is jointly produced by Sendhil and Arjun Thyagarajan under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films.