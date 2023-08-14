D51: After Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna To Star Opposite Dhanush, Says 'Very Excited About This'

It is official! Rashmilka Mandanna to star with Dhanush in her upcoming Tamil film. The actress made the surprise announcement on Monday, August 14. She shared a reel on Instagram to reveal that she is a part of D51. In the video, Rashmika was seen in a studio with a frame in front of her. She informed her fans that she has a big news to share and that she is thrilled about the opportunity.

“Hi guys. Today I have a big, big, BIG, surprise for all of you. I am very, very excited about this so I am really excited to show it to all of you as well," she said, before uncovering the frame poster of D51. Sharing the video, Rashmika wrote, “Beginning of a new journey 💃🏻❤️ #D51." Fans took to the comments section and congratulated her. They also wished her the best for the venture. This will be her first film with Dhanush. Earlier this year, she was seen with Thalapathy Vijay in Varisu.

For the unversed, D51 was announced on Dhanush’s birthday last month. Direcrtor Shekhar Kammula took to his social media accounts and announced that he will be helming Dhanush’s 51st film. Along with the announcement, he shared a poster in which a bundle of money was placed while a city landscape filled the remaining frame.

Dhanush has a busy schedule in place. The actor has Captain Miller releasing soon. After that, he will be seen in D50, his 50th film that he will be starring in and directing. He reportedly has a bald look for the film. He then has D51 and also a film with Aanand L Rai.

On the other hand, Rashmika also has a few films in her kitty. These include Rainbow, Pushpa 2 and Bollywood film Animal.