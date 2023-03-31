Daali Dhananjaya Gets A Swany Gift From Gurudev Hoysala's Producers

Daali Dhananjaya’s 25th film Gurudev Hoysala, which hit the theatres on Thursday March 30, is receiving rave reviews from critics and fans. The film is Daali Dhananjaya’s second collaboration with the production house KRG Studios. Now, Dhananjaya has received a car as a gift from the producers after the film’s release. The actor shared the news on Twitter as he posed with his swanky car with producers Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj.

Along with the picture, the actor wrote, “25th film and a special gift from my special people. Love you and cheer for more and more things we are going to do together. Thanks for such good memories.” Check the tweet here:

Dhananjaya looks dapper in his white tee and black cargo pants which he paired with a pair of white sneakers. The actor can be seen smiling as he posed for the camera.

25th film and a special gift from my special people. Love you and cheers for more and more things we are going to do together. Thanks for such good memories❤️ನನ್ನ ನಿರ್ಮಾಪಕರ ಮತ್ತು ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳ ಕೊಡುಗೆ🤗#GurudevHoysala @Karthik1423 @yogigraj pic.twitter.com/7TUXXNi1gV — Gurudev Hoysala (@Dhananjayaka) March 31, 2023

Although Gurudev Hoysala has not opened big at the box office, it has been garnering positive responses from the audience and people from the industry. Late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s wife Ashwini shared a picture with Naveen Shankar and Dhananjaya and called the film a treat to watch. “Gurudev Hoysala takes action to another level. A treat to watch. Kudos to Dhananjaya, Naveen Shankar and the rest of the cast and crew for this top-notch movie (sic),” she wrote in the tweet.

'ಗುರುದೇವ್ ಹೊಯ್ಸಳ’ ಚಿತ್ರದ ಕಥಾಹಂದರವು ಅದ್ಭುತವಾಗಿ ಮೂಡಿಬಂದಿದೆ.ಈ ಚಿತ್ರ ಯಶಸ್ವಿಯಾಗಲಿ ಎಂದು ನಮ್ಮೆಲ್ಲರ ಹಾರೈಕೆ. ಶುಭವಾಗಲಿ.#GurudevHoysala takes action to another level. A treat to watch.Kudos to Dhananjaya, Naveen Shankar and the rest of the cast and crew for this top notch movie. ✨ pic.twitter.com/r6xA5V1vyk— Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar (@Ashwini_PRK) March 31, 2023

Even Dhananjaya’s Uttarakaanda co-star Divya Spandana aka Ramya also congratulated the actor on his new car and the success of Gurudev Hoysala. “Congratulations on your new car and big congratulations on the success of Hoysala too Dhanu. Now you have to take us in your new car to the corner house and treat us to hot chocolate fudge! Yavag karkond hogtheera?” Divya tweeted.

Congratulations on your new car & BIG congratulations on the success of Hoysala too Dhanu 🤗 Now you have to take us in your new car to corner house & treat us to hot chocolate fudge! 👻 Yavag karkond hogtheera? 🍦🍦@amrutha_iyengar @Nwinshankar @yogigraj @Karthik1423 https://t.co/gwt3yJy9ST— Ramya/Divya Spandana (@divyaspandana) March 31, 2023

Gurudev Hoysala revolves around the character of Dhananjaya, who plays the role of an honest and tough cop. The film has been directed by Vijay N and also features Amrutha Iyengar, Rajesh Nataranga and Raghu Shivamogga in prominent roles.

