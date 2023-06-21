Dabangg 3 Actress Reveals She Was ‘Thrown Out Like A Dog’ By Salman Khan’s Security

Social media influencer and actress Hema Sharma, popularly known as Viral Bhabhi, revealed her unpleasant encounter with Salman Khan’s security officers in 2019. Hema shared her disappointment after being manhandled when she approached to meet Salman and click a picture with him on the sets of his home production, Dabangg 3.

Hema Sharma expressed her desire to work in Dabangg 3, eagerly hoping to meet Salman Khan. Although she appeared in a scene for the film, Salman was not present during the shoot, leaving Hema disappointed. Determined to meet the actor, Hema reached out to numerous individuals, seeking assistance to connect with Salman. Her efforts led her to Pandit Janardhan, who assured her that they would arrange a meeting with Salman Khan.

Hema Sharma shared her ordeal during the attempted meeting with Salman Khan. She described being treated badly and humiliated by the actor’s security officers, who forcibly removed her and even threatened Pandit Janardhan, citing a potential ban on his entry. The incident occurred in front of a unit of around 100 people, including individuals known to Hema personally, which intensified her sense of humiliation.

Although Salman Khan was not present at the exact time of the incident, Hema mentioned that he was in the vicinity. She expressed disappointment, noting that Salman could have intervened and handled the situation, but he did not.

This incident involving Salman Khan’s security officers is not the first to gain attention. Recently, at a red carpet event in Dubai, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal was pushed aside by Salman’s security team. The situation was later resolved when the actors hugged each other, dispelling any speculations.

The mistreatment deeply affected Hema Sharma, who disclosed that she struggled to sleep for ten days following the incident. All she wanted was a chance to meet Salman Khan and take a picture with him, but instead, she experienced humiliation and disappointment.