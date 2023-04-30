Dadasaheb Phalke Birth Anniversary: List of Dadasaheb Phalke Award Recipients Over The Years

DADASAHEB PHALKE BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Born on April 30, 1870, Dhundiraj Govind Phalke came from a small town in Bombay Presidency. Known as Dadasaheb Phalke, he was director, producer screenwriter, editor and distributor. He is regarded as the Father of Indian Cinema for giving the country its first full-length feature film. The indigenous silent film was titled, Raja Harishchandra (1913).

In a 19-year-career span, he worked on 95 feature films and 27 short films. His last film, Gangavataran (1937) was the only film made by Dadasaheb with sound and dialogues.

After his death in 1944, the Government of India initiated an award on his name titled The Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1969. It is the highest award for film personalities in the country to recognize valuable contribution in Indian cinema’s development. In 1971, India post released a stamp bearing Dadasaheb’s character in his reverence.

Here are the winners of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award since its inception in 1969. Devika Rani was the first recipient of the prestigious award.

Devika Rani (1969) Birendranath Sircar Prithviraj Kapoor Pankaj Mullick Ruby Myers (Sulochana) B. N. Reddy Dhirendra Nath Ganguly Kanan Devi Nitin Bose Raichand Boral Sohrab Modi Paidi Jairaj Naushad L. V. Prasad Durga Khote Satyajit Ray V. Shantaram B. Nagi Reddy Raj Kapoor Ashok Kumar Lata Mangeshkar Akkineni Nageswara Rao Bhalji Pendharkar Bhupen Hazarika Majrooh Sultanpuri Dilip Kumar Rajkumar Sivaji Ganesan Kavi Pradeep B. R. Chopra Hrishikesh Mukherjee Asha Bhosle Yash Chopra Dev Anand Mrinal Sen Adoor Gopalakrishnan Shyam Benegal Tapan Sinha Manna Dey V. K. Murthy D. Ramanaidu K. Balachander Soumitra Chatterjee Pran Gulzar Shashi Kapoor Manoj Kumar K. Viswanath Vinod Khanna Amitabh Bachchan Rajinikanth Asha Parekh

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award was not awarded in the years 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here