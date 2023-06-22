Daisy Bopanna Looks Ravishing In Vacation Photos From Krabi

Looks like Daisy Bopanna had the perfect getaway vacation “somewhere in the woods.” The actress was recently spotted vacationing in one of the famous tourist spots, Krabi in Thailand. Sharing some glimpses of her relaxing and leisure trip, the Chanti actress made the temperatures soar up with her perfect beach looks. The clicks are proof that Daisy is an absolute water baby.

Daisy Bopanna dropped an array of photos on Instagram enjoying her time at Krabi. The celebrity was seen sporting a bright green halter-neck bikini top and a deep blue bottom. She flashed her million-dollar smile for the camera and looked absolutely smouldering in the pictures. All her photos capture the lush green she is surrounded with and it makes us yearn desperately for a vacation as well. In one of the photos, she can be seen playing in the water, while in another she is floating and clicking a picture. She captioned the post, “Somewhere in the woods. Wish most of the earth was like this.”

Her fans were in love with her ravishing snaps and showered her with lots of love. A user commented, “Oh my goodness”, while another wrote, “Miss seeing you in Kannada Movies. Loved your acting in Aishwarya and Gaalipata Movies. You look so lovely.” A fan wrote, “Ohh looking sexy.” One user chimed in and said, “ Background music should be Awaara bhanwre jo haule haule gaaye.”

Check out the post right here-

Daisy Bopanna is known for her work in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil film industry. She has appeared in a few popular Telugu movies like Sobhan’s Chanti. She shared the screen with Ravi Teja, Charmy Kaur, Raghu Babu and Atul Kulkarni. She was also seen in Main Hoon Dilwala movie which is helmed by Jai Akash and also features him as an actor along with Nidhi Subbaiah, Suhasini and Chalapathi Rao.

While she may have had a limited presence on the Telugu silver screen over the last 20 years, she was busy working in other film industries.