Daisy Shah Blushes, Rushes Inside A Party As Paps Tease Her With Shiv Thakare; WATCH

Rumours are rife that Khatron Ke Khiladi stars Daisy Shah and Shiv Thakare are brewing romance. The duo bonded during their shoot in South Africa and are extremely close to each other now. Having said that, last night at a party when Daisy Shah was spotted the paparazzi began teasing her with Shiv Thakare.

In the video, Daisy looked effortlessly glam in a grey top which she teamed with blue denim. She completed her look with brown boots. While she posed for the shutterbugs, the paps teased her saying ‘Shiv aagyye’ , ‘Same time pe hate hai’, ‘Jodi achhi hai dono ki’. Daisy then smiled, blushed and chose to ignore the same and entered the party.

Watch the video:

Earlier this week, Daisy was spotted along with Shiv as they stepped out for a movie date. The paparazzi captured them. They were all smiles in front of the actress’s car, and their camaraderie led to playful teasing and laughter.

One of the men among the shutterbugs addressed the duo as “Nice jodi". Reacting to this, Shiv Thakare looked toward Daisy Shah and gave a broad smile to each other. It seemed like both of them were blushing after they heard the comment from the paparazzi.

Their strong bond, inside jokes, and shared laughter have sparked speculation among fans about the possibility of a romantic relationship. This made them the subject of much discussion and curiosity on social media. S

Shiv Thakare and Daisy Shah’s affectionate connection is evident through numerous videos and pictures shared on their social media handles. In one of the delightful videos, Shiv and Daisy even recreated the iconic Rahul and Anjali moments from the iconic movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, showcasing their fun-loving rapport.

Captioning the post, Shiv Thakare wrote, “When you fight like Tom & Jerry? Daisy Shah." Work-wise, Shiv Thakare has captured the hearts of his fans with remarkable performances, impressing them during his time on Roadies, securing victory as the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2, and earning the title of first runner-up in Bigg Boss Season 16. Currently, Shiv Thakare and Daisy Shah, both are seen witnessing the daring stunts on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13.

Hosted by the renowned director, the mastermind behind Golmaal, Singham series, and Chennai Express, Rohit Shetty, the reality show has been shot in Cape Town, South Africa. Alongside Shiv and Daisy, the show features other contestants including Archana Gautam, Rohit Roy, Arjit Taneja, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Aishwarya Sharma, and several others who will compete in various thrilling challenges.