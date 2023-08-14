Daksha Nagarkar Rings In 25th Birthday Atop Burj Khalifa In Style

Actress Daksha Nagarkar is on top of (the tallest tower) in the world. She recently lavishly celebrated her 25th birthday and the photos from the day are nothing but spectacular. The model-turned-actress who is known for her work in Husharu recently grabbed the limelight after she dropped some breathtaking visuals of herself from Dubai’s famous site-seeing place.

Daksha Nagarkar felt blessed as she celebrated her 25th birthday atop Dubai’s tallest skyscraper, Burj Khalifa. The young star looked ravishing as she wore an all-white outfit. She slipped into a sleeveless ribbed white corset-ish top with a square neckline and paired it with light-washed loose-fit cargo denim jeans. To further elevate her look, she added a layered golden chain link necklace, huge golden hoops, and bracelets in the same colour. She opted for a subtle make-up look with rouged cheeks, mascara-laden lashes and muted pink lip colour.

She rounded off her look with a black and golden sling purse, white sneakers and black sunglasses.

Her fans and admirers noticed the post and showered her with affection and compliments. An Instagram user wrote, “Happy birthday. I Hope to see you soon in an action-packed movie. Zombie Reddy indeed is the inspiration behind my aspiration to see you as a kick-ass lead.” Another wrote, “Are you born beautiful or did you grow up to be beautiful.” The comment caught the actress’s attention and she replied, “I was a geek all my life, I guess I grew up to this.” A comment read, “You look charming and hot.”

Apart from sharing her birthday looks, she also shared a few sneak peeks of her celebration at Burj Khalifa. She shared a snap of her small chocolate-based dessert that was served to her at the place. In a small snippet, she can be seen blowing out the candles and digging into the cake. There were a few snaps of her happily munching on her food as she sat by a huge window that overlooked the entire city and offered a picturesque view of the skyline.

On the professional front, Daksha Nagarkar made her debut in the Telugu film industry with AK Rao Pak Rao. She later worked on projects like Hora Hori, Husharu and Zombie Reddy that earned her much recognition in the southern belt.