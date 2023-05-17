Dalljiet Kaur And Pranitaa Pandit Are BFF Goals

Dalljiet Kaur is one of the best-known actresses in the Hindi television industry. She recently tied the knot with businessman Nikhil Patel and is enjoying her married life these days. After getting married, Dalljiet moved to Kenya with her husband and son. Along with this, she is seen spending a lot of quality time with her husband and children and exploring beautiful places in Kenya. She keeps sharing various videos and pictures related to her life with her fans to stay in touch with them.

Recently, Dalljiet Kaur shared a new video on her Instagram handle which is currently garnering everyone’s attention. In the clip, she is seen spending a wonderful time with her husband, Nikhil Patel, and her best friend and actress Pranitaa Pandit. They are seen at a beautiful resort. Where they are roaming around the beautiful location, eating and drinking, and exploring the place. Dalljiet, Nikhil and Pranitaa are seen having a lot of fun. They are also seen taking a boat ride in the middle of the lake. Sharing the adorable video, Dalljiet wrote, “Woh nahin mera lekin agar mujhe mohabaat hain to hai! Agar ya rasmon riwaajon se bagaawat hain toh hai! Nikhil Patel sorry but Pranitaa Pandit is the true love of my life and I and afraid that you will have to live with her as a third wheel! Watch the video:

The first one to comment on the video was none other than Pranitaa Pandit. The actress wrote, “I love you… I think Nikhil Patel knows he has to love me too." Replying to this comment, Dalljiet wrote, " Ya ya that was part of the deal baby." Her fans showered red heart emotions in the comments section.

On March 18, Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel tied the knot. The actress revealed in an earlier interview with ETimes that in 2022, she met Nikhil at a party hosted by mutual friends in Dubai, and they soon began dating. Nikhil proposed to Dalljiet in Nepal in January after being together for about a year. She was previously married to TV actor Shalin Bhanot and has a son named Jaydon.

Dalljiet Kaur appeared in a number of shows, including Kaala Teeka, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and Sasural Genda Phool 2. She also participated in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13, which was hosted by Salman Khan.