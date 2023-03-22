Dalljiet Kaur Has a Message For Divorced People Days After Her 2nd Marriage; Read On

Dalljiet Kaur recently tied the knot with UK-based businessman Nikhil. This was Dalljiet’s second marriage. She was previously married to Shalin Bhanot but the two parted ways in 2015 after the actress accused him of domestic violence. Days after taking the sacred vows with Nikhil, Dalljiet took to social media to pen down a heartwarming note for divorced people. She asked them not to loose hope and urged them to dream big.

““UMMEED” means to HOPE. Agar dream karne ki himmat hai to usse poora karne ki bhi hogi. When life pulls you down and society tries persuading you and giving you a million negative reasons why you shouldn’t do it…. that’s exactly why you should! Don’t let anyone define your life. You only have one life to live, so give it everything that you have. Let your kids, friends & family know that happiness is not defined by stereotypes, it’s defined by experiences and what comes from them," Dalljiet wrote.

“I want to take a moment to tell all the divorced & widowed people out there not to give up hope, and keep looking for your soulmate as you may have not crossed paths with them…yet! Worst case scenario things may go wrong again…it’s OK! Don’t let fears more define your future. Take your chances," the actress added.

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel’s pre-wedding festivities began on March 16. The two tied the knot on March 18 in presence of their family members and close friends. Shalin skipped Dalljiet’s wedding and was snapped visiting the ISKCON temple in Mumbai on the same day.

Dalljiet with now move abroad with her son Jaydon. Talking about the same, the actress, who is currently on her honeymoon, told E-Times, “I will be back on March 24. I will stay for an evening in India, wrap up everything here, pick Jaydon, and leave the next day for Kenya to welcome a new life.”

