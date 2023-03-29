Newlyweds Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel are setting some major couple goals on Instagram and how. The duo got married last week in the presence of family and close friends. Shanaya Irani, Karishma Tanna, and others TV stars attended the wedding. The actress, on Tuesday, took to Instagram to share an unseen picture of herself and her husband post their marriage. The couple looks ethereal as they twin in black outfits for the photoshoot.

Dalljiet Kaur looks mesmerising in a sleeveless black gown with a thigh-high slit that also features a cut-out near the waist. Nikhil, on the other hand, opted for a black suit set. Dalljiet posted the picture with the caption, “Bringing sexy black (pun intended!)"

Fans soon reacted to the couple's picture and adored the newlyweds in the comments section. One fan wrote, “Woah. You both complement each other," while another commented, “You guys look happy together."

Recently, Dalljiet Kaur announced that she has moved to Kenya with Nikhil. Before, the wedding, Dalljiet Kaur had hinted that she would be starting her married life in Kenya. While announcing her wedding date last month, the actress shared a post calling their marriage a second chance she has gotten in life. It read, “The stars aligned and fate played a part in bringing our hearts and souls together. Our journey to forever starts now. A new life, a new country (Kenya in Africa), a new beginning. Together. Maktub – It is written."

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel got married on March 18. Earlier in an interview with ETimes, the actress revealed that she met Nikhil at a mutual friends' party in Dubai in 2022, and they soon started dating. After being in a relationship for about one year, Daljiet got engaged to Nikhil in Nepal in January.

Dalljiet was previously married to TV actor Shalin Bhanot and has a son named Jaydon with him. Dalljiet has played significant roles in several TV shows. She worked in shows like Kaala Teeka, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, and Sasural Genda Phool 2, among others. In 2019, Dalljiet Kaur took part in the Salman Khan-hosted reality television show Bigg Boss 13.

