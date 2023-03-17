Dalljiet Kaur Looks Gorgeous in Her Haldi Pics, Hubby-to-be Nikhil Patel In Awe of Her Mehendi

It is a celebration time for actress Dalljiet Kaur as she is all set to get hitched to the UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel. While the wedding ceremony is set to take place on Saturday, March 18, the pre-marriage festivities have kick-started since Thursday with a close-knit Mehendi ceremony. Just a day after, the Kaala Teeka fame gave her fans a sneak peek of their Haldi festivity filled with lots of fun and family interaction. The bride and groom chose matching yellow ensembles to go with the theme of the ceremony.

From holding hands to posing with their friends and family, the new photos are an amalgamation of the adorable moments captured during their ritual. In one photo, the couple keeps each other close to striking a dreamy pose, in another, a few industry friends of Dalljiet can be seen participating in the ceremony. With faces covered in turmeric paste, the soon-to-be-married couple was seen sharing bright smiles. “To new beginnings, one step at a time,” wrote Dalljiet Kaur while sharing the photos on Instagram. Catch a glimpse of it here:

Previously, the television star also shared a similar post to give fans a closer look at her Mehendi ceremony. With a string of cheeky poses, came along a photo that saw her seeking blessing from her parents. The Mehendi ritual was a close-knit affair between close friends and family members that was hosted in her Mumbai house.

While posting the photos online, Dalljiet also marked the beginning of the pre-wedding festivities alongside an emotional note. “And it begins. Emotional day for me and my family. Keep us in your prayers,” she captioned the photos. Take a look at it below:

Almost a week before the beginning of her wedding festivities Dalljiet celebrated her mushy bond with Nikhil Pandey by sharing a romantic video. It was at that moment when the actress revealed her soon-to-be-hubby popped the big question by going down on his knees in Kathmandu, Nepal. A glimpse of her being overridden with emotions after getting proposed to also features in the cute clip.

“6 days to go until the biggest day of our lives! My heart is racing, and my emotions are overflowing. Today onwards, I will be giving you all a sneak peek into our journey ahead, but first…. let me show you how it all started. Here is a glimpse of the most romantic proposal in Kathmandu, Nepal,” she said.

Dalljiet Kaur was previously married to Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot, the duo legally divorced each other in 2015.

