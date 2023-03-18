Actress Dalljiet Kaur marries her Nikhil Patel on Saturday, March 18, and the first wedding pictures are out! The couple tied the knot in Mumbai in a dreamy wedding ceremony, in the presence of their family and friends. Also present at the wedding were Dalljiet’s friends from the industry, Riddhi Dogra and Karishma Tanna. The duo shared the first pictures from the wedding, revealing that Dalljiet ditched the traditional red outfit for a gorgeous white wedding ensemble.

She added a hint of red to the outfit with a red veil. Soon, Dalljiet gave fans a closer look at her wedding outfit with a post on Instagram. The bride looked stunning in the outfit, leaving fans emotional. Dalljiet Kaur shared the first set of wedding pictures with the caption, “And a new chapter begins …."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DALLJIET KAUR PATEL ੴ (@kaurdalljiet)

Ahead of the wedding, Dalljiet opened up about her wedding jitters in an interview with ETimes. She said, “I thought I had a month or two till the big day, abhi toh time hai. However, time has gone by so fast aur kal shaadi hai (March 18). It is quite an interesting phase in my life and a lot of things are about to change. Poori zindagi palatne waali hai and I will welcome that with an open heart.” She further hopes that whatever decision she is taking is right for her son Jaydon and Nikhil and his daughters. She is excited and looking forward to the new phase.

Dalljiet Kaur has worked in several shows like- Kulvaddhu, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur and many more. She even participated in several reality shows including Bigg Boss 13 and Nach Baliye 4.

Congratulations to Dalljiet and Nikhil!

