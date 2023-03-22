Lavani dancer Gautami Patil was recently invited as a guest to the Gahunje village in Pune to take part in a plantation drive. Everything was going as per the plan, but it went haywire the moment Gautami arrived at the venue. Fans were eager to get a glimpse of her. Many of them started behaving in an unruly manner and caused a nuisance at the venue.

Reportedly, Shirgaon Parandari police station suspected this stampede-like situation beforehand. Due to this reason, they didn’t permit organisers to use the chairs. Police suspected people could use the chairs to cause a ruckus and end up hurting each other. The villagers went on to disrupt the event, nonetheless, forcing police to intervene and call off the drive.

A similar situation was witnessed in January when Gautami had gone for a plantation drive in Nimgaon Ketki village in the Pune district. The drive had to be cancelled because the villagers protested against it. Pratibha Shelar also filed a petition against Gautami demanding her plantation programme be halted.

In addition to Pratibha, Surekha Punekar, a well-known Marathi folk dancer, also lashed out at Gautami for endorsing vulgarity through her dance performances. A seasoned folk artist, Surekha made a veiled jibe at Gautami for promoting obscenity after dressing inappropriately.

Due to this criticism from all corners of society, Gautami had to express regret over it by calling a press conference. She had to apologise to fans for her dance performances. Despite the criticism, fans have constantly supported her and showered love on her music videos.

