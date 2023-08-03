Danish Pandor On 1920 Horrors of Heart BO Failure: 'You Never Know What Audience Will...' | Exclusive

Danish Pandor was recently seen in 1920 Horrors of Heart which also starred Avika Gor, Barkha Bisht and Rahul Dev among others. The horror movie revolves around a girl whose father killed himself. Part of the ‘1920’ franchise, the film received a decent response but failed to leave a mark at the box office. It had a lifetime collection of a little over Rs 14 crore. In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Danish disagreed that the Indian audience is not ready to accept horror shows/films and argued that people are willing to consume different genres now.

“People in India are open to every content, especially horror. It is a kind of genre, that people love watching. They would sit in a cinema hall and would watch it. Horror is a genre people are anticipating and they are always ready for it. 1920 Horrors of Heart gained so much love from different parts of India and it’s a wonderful feeling," the actor said.

“The movie ran for 4 weeks in cinema halls and that’s wonderful and to be honest, we had really minimal promotions in comparison to other films. Despite that, we gained momentum every week. It was consistent and footfall was increasing. If we would have promoted more it would have been a lot more than this one. Star cast was not with big face value it was always with the consolidation of myself, Avika and Rahul Dev we still gain good momentum and it was a great uptrend and I am very happy about it," he added.

Danish further explained that in today’s time, with so many films being made, it is very difficult to say which movie will be loved by the audience and which won’t. “When a filmmaker is making a movie or an actor is acting in it, we have no clue what is going to work and what is not going to work. You work for the love of it. If you think about if they (the audience) are going to love it or not, then it would be really difficult for anyone to make a film. The audience pouring love is something different. There are so many movies being made but the audience, they don’t love it. You never know what they’re going to like and what they’re not going to like," he told us.

However, Danish also explained that Bollywood is now experimenting and trying plots other than love triangles. “Bollywood is experimenting. A lot of movies have been made which are neither romantic nor love triangles. We saw many films like Article 15, PK, and Oh My God. We are going beyond that. There are so directors and producers who are making different films and in between some love triangles and romance too," Danish concluded.