Dara Singh To Lalita Pawar, Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan Characters Who Are No Longer With Us

The 1987 television series Ramayan is regarded as one of the most iconic adaptations of the epic. Created by Ramanad Sagar, the memorable characters are still etched in the annals of history. Actor Arun Govil, who essayed the role of Ram, is hailed as a God by many. Several instances of the masses asking him for his blessings have gone viral on social media. Such is the craze of Ramanand Sagar’s magic of storytelling and art of character portrayal. Today, let’s have a look at some of the important characters of Ramayan who although have left for the heavenly abode but reside in the audience’s hearts.

Dara Singh

Dara Singh played the role of Hanuman in Ramayan. He received critical acclaim for his on-point performance and for doing full justice to the character. Many perceived him in the light of God as well. Dara Singh passed away on July 12, 2012. He was 83. He was so popular that temples in Umargaon, where Ramayan was filmed, have his posters in the Hanuman avatar on the walls.

Vijay Arora

Vijay Arora started his career as an actor in Bollywood films. But, he is better remembered for his stint as Meghnath from Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan. Vijay Arora breathed his last on February 2, 2007. He was battling stomach cancer.

Arvind Trivedi

Arvind Trivedi breathed life into the character of Ravana with his on-fleek acting quotient. His portrayal of the cruel demon king won him many accolades. Arvind Trivedi was himself a devotee of Ram as well. He died on October 6, 2021, at the age of 82.

Mukesh Rawal

Ravana’s brother Vibhisan was portrayed by actor Mukesh Rawal. He attained fame among the masses for his spotless acting in the serial. But, his acting career came to a standstill after the death of his son. His son was hit by a train. Sources claim that Mukesh Rawal fell into depression after his son’s departure. Reportedly, he endured a similar death as his son and was found dead on a railway track on November 15, 2016. Whether it was suicide or not is still a mystery.

Lalita Pawar

Lalita Pawar carved a niche for herself by playing the role of an evil mother-in-law in numerous Bollywood films. She put her best foot forward in Ramayan as well, flaunting her acting prowess as Manthara - Queen Kaikeyi’s maidservant. Sadly, Lalita Pawar breathed her last on February 24, 1988, after succumbing to mouth cancer.