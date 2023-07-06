Darius Jackson Reacts After Facing Heat For Shaming Girlfriend Keke Palmer's Sheer Outfit

Actor and singer Keke Palmer’s boyfriend Darius Jackson embroiled himself in a heated controversy after publicly shaming the former for the outfit she wore at an Usher concert. It all began when footage of Keke dancing alongside Usher began circulating on social media. The actress is seen donning a sheer black silhouette layered over a matching bodysuit. An elated Keke smiles and also hugs the musician as he continues to sing There Goes My Heart.

When the footage caught the attention of Darius, he publicly called out the Hustlers actress via Twitter. Re-sharing the clip he said, “It’s the outfit tho, you a mom.”

Twitteratis who didn’t appreciate Darius’ remark quickly bombarded the reply section with harsh criticism. Many condemned him for passing the judgment publicly, a section highlighted that Keke has become a “mom, not his wife". A section went on to laud her “stunning" look, there were also those who emphasized it is Keke’s happiness that should matter to him.

A Twitterati asked, “Why would you bring this to the public though? This should be a Conversation between the two of you."

Another highlighted, “As a new mom it would be better for you to encourage her as she is building that confidence back."

A user believed, “She is completely covered? Even if she wasn’t. Your point exactly?"

One more agreed, “She’s dressed modest for an Usher concert though. That’s where I’m lost. What’s wrong with the outfit?"

Meanwhile, a user advised, “Don’t police women’s clothing choices."

Darius Jackson defends himself

After being caught in the public crossfire, Darius Jackson went on to defend his stance in a subsequent tweet. “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife and mother of his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others and he gets told how much of a hater he is," he tweeted. Darius continued, “This is my family and my representation. I have standards and morals to what I believe. I rest my case."

Keke Palmer announced her pregnancy on Saturday Night Live last year in December. She welcomed her first child with her boyfriend Darius in February 2023. The couple have named their son Leodis Andrellton Jackson.

When it comes to the ongoing controversy, she hasn’t made any official comment so far.