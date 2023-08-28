‘Darshan Has Never Done Such A Film Before’: Director Tharun Sudhir On His Next Titled Kaatera

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, fondly referred to as the Challenging Star by his fans, is currently busy with his upcoming film Kaatera, directed by Tharun Sudhir. Billed to be a real-life story based on a village, Kaatera is expected to release on the big screens this year. Tharun and Kaatera’s producer Rockline Venkatesh shared some details regarding the film with News 18 Kannada Digital. They said that Darshan’s role in Kaatera is going to be completely different from the films he has acted in to date. Tharun also said that Darshan will be seen in a completely different look, which will match the rural backdrop of this film. According to him, the biggest highlight of this film is the real-life incidents on which it is based. Tharun was also asked whether there will be action scenes in Kaatera, like in Darshan’s earlier films. He said that there would be no such separate emphasis on the action sequences. Tharun Sudhir opined that the storyline of Kaatera is so engaging, that there was no particular need to include any special fight sequences.

Tharun also said that he plans to release Kaatera in the cinema halls by the end of this year. According to him, the work on this film is proceeding at a brisk phase. He also talked about the debutante actress Radhana Ram, adding that she was roped in for a role because she fits the bill perfectly.

Rockline Venkatesh also shared his opinions regarding Radhana and said that she was selected only after successfully clearing the audition process. He said that any actor who wishes to be a part of his venture has to prove themselves worthy of the role by showcasing their acting prowess in the audition.

Kaatera recently got embroiled in controversy since Tharun unveiled its poster. Some of the users pointed out that there were similarities between it and Dhanush-starrer Karnan’s poster. Karnan revolves around a brave villager, who fights for the rights of his people living in a village after a police officer tortures them.