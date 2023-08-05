Dasara Actress Poorna Drops Adorable Pictures With Husband And Son

South actress Shamna Kasim, popularly known as Poorna, embraced motherhood on April 4 this year. Popular for playing VK Sasikala’s role in Kangana Ranaut-starrer Thalaivi, Poorna is married to businessman Shanid Asif Ali. The couple was blessed with a baby boy. Poorna keeps sharing glimpses of her personal life on social media. In a similar move, she recently dropped a string of pictures on Instagram. The pictures show Poorna with her husband and the newborn baby. Poorna recently attended the wedding of a relative. For the event, she was dressed in a heavily embroidered teal blue coloured suit. With her tresses open and minimal makeup, Poorna looked fabulous in the traditional attire. The bright smile on her face, as she carried her baby in her arms, added to her beauty. Poorna congratulated the newlyweds and wrote in the caption, “Heartiest congratulations to both of you on your wedding day, may the years ahead be filled with lasting joy. happy married life jasim. thank u faislka for the invitation.”

The first picture had Poorna and her husband along with the newlywed couple, posing for the camera. Poorna looked cheerful, and her baby caught the limelight. The next pictures displayed Poorna with her husband and her adorable kid. One of the pictures also has all three of them in one frame.

The picture has won many hearts. Users dropped their reactions in the comments section. One user expressed, “Beautiful as always and your child is very cute.” “So cute mom and son,” said another. Another individual wrote, “How cuteeeee.”

Poorna was last seen in Srikanth Odela’s latest offering Dasara, in which she played a pivotal role. The film was headlined by Nani and Keerthy Suresh, along with Dheekshith Shetty, and Sai Kumar in significant roles. Released in March, the film received positive reviews and went on to become a commercially hit film.