Dasara All Set For Its OTT Release? Know Date And Platform

Actor Nani’s much-anticipated film Dasara has completed more than two weeks on the big screen. The film has already grossed over Rs. 100 crore and has much love from the fans. And if you haven’t watched it till now, don’t worry we have good news for you all. As Dasara enters its third week, fans are expecting it to be released on OTT soon. Earlier, it was revealed that Netflix has bought the rights to Nani’s Pan-Indian film and now reports say, it is going to be released on May 30.

According to reports, the streaming behemoth spent a sizable sum to buy the rights to Dasara, with the money earned covering half of the movie’s expenses. There are rumours that the OTT version will include the scenes that were cut from the theatrical release. With a production budget of more than Rs 50 crore, Sudhakar Cherukuri was able to double his investment. Dasara had a great start because of Nani’s metamorphosis and his ardent promotion of the movie.

The action drama, however, did not fare well or draw much interest in the Hindi market. Additionally, in some districts of Andhra Pradesh, it was unable to turn a profit. At the box office, the film has made Rs 100 crore globally and about Rs 77 crore rupees in India. In the upcoming days, it’s likely to terminate its run in theatres.

Nevertheless, despite these problems, the movie ended up being a great box office hit overall, and now fans are eagerly awaiting its OTT release. Currently, Nani is working on a family drama helmed by a first-time director, with Mrunal Thakur playing the female protagonist.

Shine provides supporting work in the action-packed vengeance drama Dasara, which also has Keerthy Suresh and Deekshith Shetty in key roles. Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, Poorna, and Tom Chacko. The film’s screenplay was co-written by Arjuna Paturi, Vamsi Krishna, Jella Srinath, and Srikanth Odela. Santhosh Narayanan, Naveen Nooli, and Sathyan Sooryan are among the accomplished members of the technical team.

