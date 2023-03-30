Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular actresses in the South. Be it her acting prowess or fashion sense, she has always been on point. The actress also never fails a chance to boost her friends. On Wednesday, the actress wished luck to the Dasara and Gurudev Hoysala teams ahead of their theatrical releases. Both films hit the cinemas today i.e March 30.

Rashmika will be turning a year older on April 5 and the fans have already started the celebrations. One of her fan pages recently announced that Keerthy Suresh will be releasing a common display picture on the birthday of the Goodbye actress. This common DP will be used by fans on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other social media platforms to celebrate Rashmika’s birthday.

Reacting to the news, Rashmika wrote, “I just came across this… Keerthy Suresh, what a cutie you are… I love you! Also all the very best for Dasara re… party toh banta hai!”

I just came across this…. @KeerthyOfficial what a cutie you are.. I love youuuuu! ❤️🌻Also all the very besttttt for Dasara re.. party toh banta hai!! 💃🏻🥳❤️ https://t.co/nHgN2eWQzj— Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) March 29, 2023

Dasara is touted to be a high-octane action thriller, written and helmed by debutant director Srikanth Odela. The film is set in the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani of Telangana. It talks about the socio-economic condition, political ambition and power struggles of the Singareni collieries. The film is headline by Nani and Keerthy. The pan-India film also stars Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani and Sai Kumar in pivotal roles.

Rashmika also wished Dhananajay by resharing the small clip from the Gurudev Hoysala trailer. “Wishing you the best Dhananajay for Hoysala…” she wrote in the tweet.

Gurudev Hoysala features Daali Dhananajay as a cop which is helmed by N Vijay. The film also has Amrutha Iyengar, Naveen Shankar, Achyuth Kumar, Avinash BS, Anirudh Bhat, Mayuri Nataraj, and Rajesh Nataraj, among others.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rashmika was last seen in the Netflix film Mission Majnu with Siddharth Malhotra. She is now gearing up for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial Animal, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The film is slated to hit theatres on August 11, this year. She is also said to be seen in the sequel of Sukumar’s directorial Pushpa 2.

She also recently attended the puja ceremony for her next film which is tentatively titled as VNRTrio. She will be seen for the second time with Nithiin and director Venky Kudumula. The first clap was given by megastar Chiranjeevi

