Dasara Box Office Collection: Nani's Film Hits $1 Million Mark In US On Day 2

Nani and Keerthy Suresh starrer Dasara hit the theatres across the globe on March 30 and it’s getting a good response from the audiences. The positive word of mouth publicity is also helping in increasing footfalls at the theatres. The film maintained its momentum at the counters on Friday after it had a global collection of Rs 38 crore gross. Now, SLV Cinemas has announced that the film has hit the $1 million mark in the United States.

Sharing the poster, the production house wrote, “Dhoom Dhaam Blockbuster Dasara hits the magical one million mark at the USA Box Office. Super strong bookings and a sensational weekend on cards (sic).”

On Saturday, the production house also shared the gross collection for two days. The film has so far earned over Rs 53 crore worldwide.

“Dasara’s MASS RAMPAGE at the Box Office, 53+ CRORES Gross Worldwide in 2 days,” the tweet read.

According to trader site Sacnilk, Dasara may earn Rs 15 crore India net on its third day for all languages. On day 2, the film got an overall occupancy of 36 per cent in the Telugu-speaking regions. Not just in the domestic market, the film has found its place in the international arena as well.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu also praised the film and called it stunning. “So proud of Dasara! Stunning cinema,” the actor tweeted.

Dasara is written and directed by debutant director Srikanth Odela. The film takes the audiences through the socio-economic condition, political ambition and power struggle of the people in and around Singareni collieries. The film is backed by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Srikanth Chundi Dasara under the banner SLV Cinemas. It also features Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani and Sai Kumar in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, Netflix has got the digital streaming rights to Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions of the movie while Hotstar has got the rights for the Hindi dubbed version. The official announcement on the OTT release of the movie is yet to be made.

