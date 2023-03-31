Dasara Box Office Day 1: Nani Film Emerges As Winner, Earns Rs 35 Crores Globally

Nani and Keerthy Suresh’s Dasara hit the big screens on March 30. The film has been receiving great response from fans, viewers and critics alike. The box office numbers are a proof of the same. The makers recently shared that the film has collected over Rs 35 crores on its first day at the ticket window worldwide.

Ever since the trailer release, the film has garnered massive attention and has become the talk of the town. Filled with high-energy, the trailer of the film gave audiences a glimpse of all the entertainment in store as the superstar takes on his whistle-worthy role. Nani had earlier shared at a promotional event, “I was really thrilled to receive so much love from people across the nation. From Lucknow, Mumbai to Nagpur everyone gave me so much warmth and love.”

The buzz around the film has been so high that prior the release, the film already had sold out shows. It was reported that producers have started adding more shows to cope with the housefull shows.

Written and directed by Srikanth Odela, Dasara takes audiences through the socio economic condition, political ambition and power struggle of the Singareni collieries. Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Srikanth Chundi Dasara also stars Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar in pivotal roles.

Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, Nani opened up about his role in Dasara and revealed how it took him a while ‘to get used to the character’ when he started shooting. “I still remember the first day of the shoot. It was one take after another and Srikanth was just not satisfied. It was after I took a small break and sat down with him, I sensed what he was looking for.”

Meanwhile, two OTT platforms have bagged the streaming rights of Dasara. While Netflix has got the streaming rights to Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions, Hotstar has got the Hindi streaming rights. The movie will hit the digital platform after almost 8 weeks most likely.

