Dasara: Makers Of Nani Starrer Reduce Ticket Prices As Film Crosses Rs 87 Cr At Box Office Worldwide

Nani’s latest film Dasara has been making waves at the box office with its outstanding success, crossing the milestone of 87 crores Gross worldwide in just four days. The movie has garnered immense praise for its gripping storyline, stunning visuals, and powerful performances. Overwhelmed by the love and admiration received from audiences, the makers of Dasara have reduced the cost of tickets for the Hindi version to just Rs 112 from Monday to Thursday.

Written and directed by Srikanth Odela, Dasara takes audiences through the socio-economic condition, political ambition, and power struggle of the Singareni collieries. The film revolves around a boy named Dharani, played by Nani. It is a story of love, heartbreak, friendship, and revenge. Dasara is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Srikanth Chundi. Besides Nani, it also stars Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, and Sai Kumar in key roles.

Earlier on Monday, SS Rajamouli also appreciated Dasara and penned down a note for the makers on twitter. “Amidst the rugged landscape and raw characters, Srikanth Odela manages a tender heart-touching lovestory. Career best performance by Nani. Keerthy cake walks through her role," he wrote.

“Every actor’s performance was note worthy. Cinematography is first class. Special mention to the background score. Hearty Congratulations to the #Dasara team on the wonderful success," the filmmaker added.

Meanwhile, two OTT platforms have bagged the streaming rights of Dasara. While the film will be available on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, it will also be made available on Hotstar in the Hindi language. However, the film will hit the digital platform after almost 8 weeks.

