Telugu superstar Nani’s much-awaited film Dasara is finally in theatres. Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Srikanth Chundi and directed by debutant Odella Srikanth, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani and Sai Kumar in key roles.

The film revolves around a boy named Dharani. Dasara is a story of love, heartbreak, friendship, and revenge.

The first scene of Dasara might remind you of Yash starrer KGF. While KGF revolved around gold mines, Dasara’s introduction scene establishes that the film is based in a village where people earn their living because of a coal mine. However, there aren’t similarities between Dasara and KGF.

Next, the film might give you an impression that it will be like RRR. While some might compare Dharani and Suri’s friendship to that of Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem from SS Rajamouli film, as the film progresses, you realize that there aren’t any similarities.

Nani is amazing in what he does. He is a treat to watch and it would not be wrong the say that the superstar is the backbone of the film. He plays his part with utmost ease and perfection. He has a swag and it is unbeatable. When you walk out of the theatre, you’ll miss Nani as Dharani.

Nani’s physical look in Dasara might also remind you of Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rise. In several scenes, the two look very similar.

However, Nani has also been given less screentime and dialogues in the first half of the film which might leave his fans a little disappointed.

There are also hints of Nani’s character Dharani being bisexual. He is over protective and extremely caring towards his friend, Suri. Even though he says that he likes Vennela, he leaves her because of Suri. He tries hard to get Suri a job. For him, Suri’s happiness is of utmost importance. However, it should also be noted that nothing has been explicitly said or shown regarding Dharani being bisexual.

Keerthy Suresh is good at whatever she does but nothing extraordinary. She is a bundle of energy and bravery in the first half of the film. However, her character completely transforms in the second half. It has nothing to do with Keerthy as an actor but was rather the demand of the script.

However, Keerthy’s dance in the film is a treat to watch. Whether it was the Dhoom Dhaam song or the baraat scene, Keerthy Suresh dances her heart out and compels the audience to tap their feet too.

What Dasara lacks is a strong storyline. The film’s plot is very predictable and offers nothing new or extraordinary for the audience.

What also looks a lot forced in the film are its songs. They don’t fit well and divert our attention from the seriousness of the movie.

The film also has several gory scenes which might be difficult for some to watch.

Even the title of the film, Dasara is justified very late in the movie.

But it is the climax of the film will give you goosebumps and is worth watching. It is a complete package. Besides Nani’s killer expressions and top-notch action sequences, it is a visual treat too. The makers create magic on screen with this never-seen-before climax and it is worth all the wait. Pat on the back of cinematographers too!

Read all the Latest Movies News here