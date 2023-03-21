Keerthy Suresh is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Dasara. While fans are eagerly waiting for the movie, the actress’ heartwarming gesture has left everyone impressed now. Keerthy Suresh is said to have distributed gold coins to the Dasara crew members on the last day of the film’s shoot.

Reportedly, Keerthy distributed 130 gold coins of 10 grams each. With each coin costing around Rs 50,000 to 55,000, the Mahanati actress spent close to rupees 70 lakhs to 75 lakhs in purchasing these coins. She distributed these coins to the crew members as a token of appreciation for them.

“Keerthy was quite emotional on the last day of the shoot. She wanted to give away something to the people who made her give her best for the film. She gave 10 grams of coins to 130 people and made all of them happy," a source close to the film’s production said.

Starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh in the lead, Dasara is slated to hit the screens on March 30. In the film, Keerthy will be seen playing a character called Vennela and her fans are looking forward to watching her on the big screen almost after a year.

Earlier in an interview, Keerthy revealed how it was Nani who suggested her name for the film and said, “It was Nani who suggested my name for Dasara. I am excited to watch both of us together on screen after Nenu Local. I got Srikanth Odela to narrate the script twice. He didn’t like me initially (laughs) and I am now his favourite. I didn’t understand anything in the first four-hour narration; it took me another hearing to know what the film was about.”

Besides Nani and Keerthy Suresh, Dasara also stars Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, and Sai Kumar in key roles. The film is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Written and Directed by Srikanth Odela.

Read all the Latest Movies News here