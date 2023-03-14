Dasara Trailer: Nani Takes Us On a Bloody Ride To Show The Power Struggle of His People; Watch

Actor Nani is all set to bring fans across the country ‘Dasara’ that had a grand first-of-its-kind trailer launch in Lucknow. There has been massive anticipation surrounding the Nani starrer ever since the teaser dropped and the showcase at the trailer launch has only furthered the excitement around the film.

South Superstar Nani made a grand entry at the venue in a truck and the crowd couldn’t stop cheering! The actor who is known for his iconic performances down south is already making waves in the North market as he brings his Pan-India film to fans from all corners of the country. Written and directed by Srikanth Odela ‘Dasara’ takes audiences through the socio-economic condition, political ambition and power struggle of the Singareni collieries.

Thrilling, and high-energy the trailer of the film gave audiences a glimpse of all the entertainment in store as the superstar takes on his whistle-worthy role - Said Nani, “The world of cinema is now getting more inclusive and expanding like never before. There is no longer a concept of a north film or a south film. It’s an Indian film for an Indian audience. I am grateful to the audience for all the love and support they are giving”.

Said director Srikanth Odela, “I envisioned Dasara to be raw and real and we are so happy to bring that authenticity to audiences across the country. It’s action-packed, it’s emotional and has all the ingredients for an engaging entertainer.”

Said producers Sudhakar Cherukuri and Srikanth Chundi, “Dasara showcases the life and struggles of people who belong to the heartland and considering that Lucknow is better known as the ‘heartland of India’ made it the perfect city to launch the trailer.”

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Srikanth Chundi ‘Dasara’ stars Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar. Written & Directed by Srikanth Odela with music by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan Isc the film is all set for its big nationwide release on 30th March.

Read all the Latest Movies News here