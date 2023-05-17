Dasara Worldwide Collection: Here's How Much The Nani-starrer Earned

Natural star Nani-starrer Dasara was one of the most highly anticipated films of 2023. The film was directed by Srikanth Odhela and also starred Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. The film hit theatres on March 30, 2023, and received a great response at the box office.

It had a great opening, collecting Rs 23.2 crore all over India (gross). The majority of the responses that the film got were from Telugu-speaking states. Even on the first day, the majority of the collection — Rs 22.45 crore — was from these states.

The total worldwide collection of the film is said to be Rs 63.55 crore (Rs 115 crore gross), making it the highest-grosser in superstar Nani’s career.

The film was Nani’s first attempt to be a pan-India star. Even though the film had been a huge hit in the Telugu-speaking states, it couldn’t perform well in the rest of India. It was reported that the film caters more to the culture and happenings of Telugu-speaking states. As a result, it did well in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as compared to the rest of India.

Despite the film not matching the expected collections of the makers, it was still loved by the audience and was declared a hit at the box office.

The film’s story is set against the backdrop of the Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani, Telangana. The film talks about the difference due to the caste system and shows how the lower-caste people drink away from the upper caste. The lower caste people once entered the premises of the upper caste, and this created a rift between them.

The story has been produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri, and the music in the film is by Santhosh Narayanan. The cinematography of the film was helmed by Sathyan Sooryan.

Recently, the film was also released on Netflix and has been receiving a great response from the audience. It is available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on Netflix, while the Hindi version of the film is available on Disney+ Hotstar.