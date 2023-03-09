South star Nani is all set for his pan-India film Dasara, helmed by debutant director Srikanth Odela. It is one of the most awaited films across the nation. The film has received a fair amount of attention, as it features Nani in a never-seen-before avatar. As the release date is getting closer, the team is keeping up the hype by launching glimpses from the film. They have also released a teaser and two songs from the film. Now, the third single titled Chamkeela Angeelesi is released in all languages and is set to rule in the wedding season it seems.

Nani shared the song’s poster on Twitter and wrote, “This song starts the festive season of Dasara. Third Single Out now.”

Chemkeela Angeelesi is a folk melody, apt for every wedding season. Santosh Nayaranan scored the music for the song. The use of instrumentation in the single brings authenticity. It talks about a wife and husband quarreling. In the song, Keerthy Suresh’s character talks about how her husband (Nani) changed after their marriage. Every couple might find the song relevant.

The first few frames of the lyrical video show Nani and Keerthy shaking their legs. Ram Miriyala and Dhee have given their voice to the single, which gives a breezy feel to the ears. The steps of the groovy track have been given by Prem Rakshit’s master.

Chemkeela Angeelesi has garnered more than 4.8 million views since it was uploaded.

The action entertainer film Dasara has been backed by Sudhakar Cherukuri, under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. Dasara also features Dheekshith Shetty, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab in significant roles. The story of the film is set in the background of Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani of Telangana. Dasara will have a simultaneous release in cinemas in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages on March 30.

