David Dhawan Holds The Record For Maximum Hits At Box Office India

Box Office India has recently published a list of the Hit Count Directors of all time. The prestigious list has many veteran filmmakers of Bollywood who have given multiple hits at the box office. The list has many directors like Yash Chopra, Priyadarshan, Rakesh Roshan, Farah Khan, Rohit Shetty, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Zoya Akhtar to name a few. But, what’s interesting to note is that David Dhawan tops the chart with the maximum hit films till now, which no one has been able to break.

Here are the top 5 directors on the list-

David Dhawan

Director David Dhawan has had 37 releases in his career of almost three decades. Be it Aankhen, Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Partner, or Hero No.1, the audience has showered love on his films. The ace filmmaker has 8 hits and 7 superhit movies under his belt.

Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty is famous for his Golmaal and Singham Franchise. He ranks second in the list with 14 movie releases to date. He gave 4 blockbusters — Golmaal 3, Chennai Express, Simmba and Golmaal Again. He gave 2 superhits with Singham and Singham Returns.

Raj Kanwar

From Deewana, Laadla, and Judaai to Andaaz, Raj Kanwar has had a total of 16 releases in B-town. He has delivered 5 hits and 2 superhits. Jaan, Jeet, Daag-The Fire and Badal are a few other movies he has directed.

Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan is known for delivering comedy movies that have gained cult status due to its popularity, dialogues and comic timing. Hungama, Dhol, Hera Pheri and De Dana Dan are a few of his movies. The filmmaker has a total of 26 releases out of which 5 were hit and 1 superhit- Malamaal Weekly. His hit movies are Virasat, Hulchul, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani has given two all-time blockbusters fronted by Aamir Khan — 3 Idiots starring Sharman Joshi, Boman Irani, R Madhavan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan and P.K. starring Anushka Sharma, 1 super blockbuster - Sanju led by Ranbir Kapoor and 1 hit- Munnabhai M.B.B.S which stars Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi out of his 6.

