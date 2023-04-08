David Warner Wins Internet As He Wishes Allu Arjun Birthday in Pushpa Style, Watch

Telugu star Allu Arjun is celebrating his 41st birthday today. The star has a huge fan following which has increased after his film Pushpa was released. The action drama turned out to be a massive hit in the entire nation. It has also crossed international boundaries. Australian cricketer David Warner has showered love on the film and today he also wished the actor on Instagram.

Taking to his Instagram handle, David shared a video clip in which he is seen wearing a brown colour tee and wished Allu Arjun in Pushpa style. He also said that he cannot wait for the second instalment of Pushpa. In the caption, he wrote, “Big happy birthday @alluarjunonline Isla’s favourite #pushpa.”

Talking about Pushpa 2, the actor gave his fans a birthday treat as he released a brand new poster of his film Pushpa: The Rule. The poster was shared on Friday. In the poster, All Arjun can be seen dressed in a saree and his face is painted in shades of blue and red. He captioned the post: “Pushpa 2 the rule begins."

Take a look at the video here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

As soon as the poster was released, comment section was flooded in not time. Raashii Khanna “Woahhhhh," Disha Patani and Huma Qureshi dropped fire emojis in the comments. David Warner, a self-confessed Allu Arjun fan commented “I can’t wait."

The first installment of Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil along with Dhanunjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj were seen in the film. Pushpa: The Rise was a huge hit at the box office. The song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava, Srivalli, and Saami Saami were also huge hits. The action drama was directed by Sukumar. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News