Deadpool 3 First Look: Hugh Jackman Returns As Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds Warns 'Don't Blink'

MCU fans were super excited to know that Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine is getting back, and that too in a Deadpool movie. As the actor will be joining the forces with Ryan Reynolds, this Wolverine-Deadpool team-up took a long time in the making. While the title of the upcoming Deadpool movie has not been announced yet, Hugh Jackman has taken the internet by storm by teasing the first look from the highly-anticipated film.

On Sunday, Hugh Jackman pinned a picture on his Instagram stories that showed Wolverine and Deadpool walking side by side in one of the stills. One could see Hugh in his stark yellow Wolverine suit and Deadpool looking menacing in his bright red Deadpool suit sans swords on his back. Along with teasing the first look, Hugh also wrote, “Don’t blink" and used Deadpool and Wolverine stickers in the caption.

Take a look:

Hugh Jackman had shared an interesting update about Wolverine’s bond with Deadpool in Deadpool 3. It was previously revealed that Jackman will reprise his role as the X-Men superhero for Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3. The actors confirmed the news with a hilarious video announcement. This would mark his first appearance as the Wolverine since Logan, which was released in 2017.

Speaking with Empire Film Podcast in December last year, Jackman teased that Logan and Deadpool ‘hate’ each other. “How do I categorize it? Ten being really close, zero being the reality: we’re zero; we’re opposites, hate each other," the Aussie actor said, speaking about the characters’ dynamics. “[Logan is] frustrated by him [and] wants to be a million miles away from him or wants to punch him in the head. Unfortunately, he can’t be a million miles away from him in this movie, so I’m probably going to punch him in the head a lot," he added.

Jackman confessed that due to his theatre schedule, he is finding it ‘a lot harder’ to train for Wolverine. However, his motivation to get back in shape is to take out Reynolds on screen. His fitness schedule includes lifting weights thrice a week for now. Once his schedule is done, he will dive into six months of prep for the role.

As MCU fans would know, Deadpool and Wolverine have had a long superhero history in the comics. Ryan Reynolds also featured in 2009’s “X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” which was the first X-Men spinoff to focus on Hugh Jackman’s character of Wolverine. Being one of the fan-favorite characters, both the actors will begin filming and might just break MCU records as the movie is slated for a November 2024 release.