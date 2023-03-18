Debina Bonnerjee Is 'Missing The Journey' As She Drops Adorable Video Featuring Daughter Divisha Too; Watch

Debina Bonnerjee is currently enjoying every moment of her motherhood. The actress and her husband Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed their first daughter Lianna in April 2022. They then embraced parenthood again with baby number two, Divisha in November of the same year. The couple often treats fans and followers with glimpses of their adorable children via social media.

Recently, Debina took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video showcasing his ‘journey’ as a mother. The reel first shows Debina flaunting her baby bump and then features an unseen picture of her second daughter, Divisha. Sharing this clip, Debina wrote, “Missing the journey."

Fans were in awe of the little munchkin. They filled the comment section with love and blessings. One of the social media users wrote, “She so resembles you." Another fan wrote, “she looks like mini Debina and Lianna."

Debina Bonnerjee frequently documents her life as a mother of two infants. Last month, she posted some nursing advice for all the moms-to-be that she received from her doctor. Debina, in her vlog- Debina Decodes, said that her doctor suggested she breastfeed her 3-month-old daughter Divisha “on-demand," which means only when the baby cries. “It’s not important for me to feed her every two hours, but only when she cries. Your relationship with the baby is not limited to feeding," she said.

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary started dating after they met on the sets of the television show Ramayan. The two fell in love right away and in February 2011, they tied the knot.

On the work front, Debina Bonnerjee made her television debut in 2005 with the Tamil TV serial Mayavi. She did, however, achieve success after portraying Sita in the 2008 television drama Ramayan. Subsequently, she made additional appearances in other TV shows including Chidiya Ghar. She was last seen in the 2019 show Vish: A Poisonous Tale on Colours TV.

Read all the Latest Movies News here