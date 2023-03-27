Power couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary will celebrate the birthday of their dear daughter Lianna. Because it is her first birthday, the duo is excited to celebrate with family and relatives in Kolkata. Spilling the beans on Lianna’s first birthday, Debina Bonnerjee shared on her social media handle the birthday plans and much more. Are you excited? Lianna Choudhary will turn one on April 3, 2023. Sharing the clip, the Ramayan actress wrote “Excited for Lianna’s 1st. #liannasfirstbirthday."In the video, Debina also discussed little Lianna’s hairstyle on her special day.

Fans and friends of both Debina and Gurmeet have shared love for little Lianna. Actress Tannaz Irani commented, “Wow time flies! Looking forward to celebrating the big day with you all." A fan wrote, “Lianna celebrating her first birthday. So happy for her! Please share the BTS of the event because it will take time to upload the video on Debina Decodes”.

Debina and Gurmeet with their two little munchkins, Lianna and Divisha are making memories for a lifetime. Debina shared beach dairies with her little one Lianna with the caption “Enjoying and exploring afresh by being present at the moment.. if time could stand still.”

With a lengthy caption, they posted a photo from their maternity photo session. They wrote, “Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love.”

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary fell in love while working on the television programme Ramayan. Debina played Sita, while Gurmeet played Ram in this mythological series. Off-screen, too, the two fell in love right away, and in February 2011, they tied the knot in a private wedding. On November 11, 2022, they welcomed their second daughter into the world.

