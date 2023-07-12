Debuting Opposite Rishi Kapoor To Leaving Films After Marriage, Check Shoma Anand's Journey

It is a huge deal to step into the Bollywood industry with a legend like Rishi Kapoor. Actress Shoma Anand started her career with Barood in 1976 opposite Rishi Kapoor. It was Pramod Chakrborty’s romantic-crime movie. Making a mark in Bollywood with such a big hero is a significant achievement, and Shoma established her identity right from her debut movie.

Although she didn’t face a shortage of work after this movie, she often received supporting roles instead of lead roles. Her continuous success in movies also helped her get much more work in the industry. Some notable films in which she has played significant characters include Ghar Ek Mandir, Pativrata, Ghar Dwaar, Pyaar Ka Mandir, and Bade Ghar Ki Beti, among others.

Shoma Anand also appeared in every other movie alongside actor Raj Kiran during the 1980s and 1990s and was always remarkable in her acting. It seemed like the roles of Raj Kiran’s wife, played by her, were tailor-made for her.

During the 90s Shoma Anand’s career was at its peak. She was getting lead roles in every other movie, but during this time actor Tariq Shah entered her life. Tariq made his mark in the film industry with the movie Bahaar Aane Tak. He was both an actor and a director. Shoma fell in love with Tariq and they got married in 1997. This became the key reason for her downfall in the industry, as per reports.

Although Shoma never wanted to leave acting, due to the lack of her family’s support after her marriage she had to say goodbye to the industry. After a few years, Shoma started working in TV serials. She made a distinct identity on the small screen as well and acted in series like Bhabhi, Hum Paanch and Shararat.