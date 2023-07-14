Deepa Sahi Opens Up On Bold Love Scene With Shah Rukh Khan In Maya Memsaab, Says 'I Got Giggly...'

When Shah Rukh Khan’s Maya Memsaab was released in 1993, the film grabbed everyone’s attention for the actor’s bold lovemaking scene Deepa Sahi. As the film recently completed 30 years, Deepa recalled the bold scene and shared how she was a little uncomfortable in the beginning.

“I did get giggly at first (a sign of being uncomfortable) but then you got to do what you got to do. I did brood a bit about being misunderstood at the time of release, but I think 99.99 % of people got the intention," she told Bollywood Hungama.

“I remember at a terrace party, someone told Shakti Samanta ji, who was the Chief of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) then, that he was partial to allowing Ketan Mehta bold scenes but imposed cuts for even some dance moves for the others. And he graciously replied, “You make a piece of poetry Ketan has made, and I promise not to impose any cuts!” That was amazing!" the actress added.

Deepa Sahi further heaped praises on Shah Rukh Khan and called him the most ‘energetic and dedicated’ actor with an instinctive cinematic sense. Recalling how King Khan was ‘gentleman and caring’ on sets for everyone, the actress shared, “They need to be part of the personality and he surely had an instinct for that. Besides the fact that he is a thorough gentleman and caring for everyone on the sets, it is his energy that is the most infectious! Also, what I liked is that he is a kid at heart. He was always playing some game or the other and he’s also a big computer freak, which is what I am. Even then, he was into playing games on the computer."

Maya Memsaab was helmed by Ketan Mehta. Besides Shah Rukh Khan and Deepa Sahi, the romantic drama also starred Farooq Shaikh and Raj Babbar in key roles.