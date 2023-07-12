Deepika Das, In White Dress, Steals The Show In Aesthetic Photos

Deepika Das is a well-known name in the Kannada film industry. The actress has established herself with her stellar performances and has been gaining a sizable fan following. From time to time, she dishes out glamorous photos of herself in some spectacular and exotic locations. Deepika has quite an impeccable knowledge of fashion and styling and often sends her fans into a frenzy with her photos. This time, she caught our attention with her white dress and some statement artefacts in her photos. Many of Deepika Das’ photos are extremely aesthetic. Her recent Instagram post is proof. She looked stylish in a white dress with short frilly sleeves and a high neck.

She paired her outfit with white Crocs having small prints, colourful wristlets, and a white purse with golden details in it. She posed against a light grey sofa and white walls inside a room. In one of the photos, you will be able to spot a framed photo of a Sphinx; while in another, she posed with colourful wall hangings. In other photos, you can see two Maasai Mates’ busts and an artistic bronze statue.

Her fans reacted to the clicks by posting red heart emojis. One user commented, “Lady boss”, while another wrote, “Wow! So beautiful and so cute! Angel!” One fan wrote, “Lovely, darling!” Another is called “Cute.”

Deepika Das began her career with Doodh Sagar in 2014. In the same year, she was roped in for a Tamil movie titled Ee Manase. She shot to fame and gained a fan following after her stint in the reality TV show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 in 2019, where she got voted out in the finals. In 2020, she started her venture called D-Das Fashions. In 2022, she was featured in Dance Karnataka Dance: Family War Season 1, a dance reality show. She is currently working on a serial titled Tarapata. She also has an upcoming movie, which is tentatively named Payel, in the pipeline.